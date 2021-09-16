The national media describe Liverpool’s Champions League victory over AC Milan as “unpredictable and dramatic.”

On Wednesday night, Liverpool began their Champions League campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over AC Milan.

The Reds were forced to mount a second-half comeback after taking the lead in the first half thanks to an own goal by Fikayo Tomori.

Milan’s Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz scored just before the break to stun Anfield into stillness.

However, goals from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson in the second half ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s team won their first match in Group B.

Several major media outlets were in attendance to witness Liverpool’s victory; here is a sample of what they had to say.

“Continuous drama, followed by a comeback. You’ve heard about a missed penalty, a Maldini on the field, and a spectacular goal from Liverpool’s captain, haven’t you?

“One barely conceivable night in Istanbul 16 years ago will forever be associated with Liverpool versus AC Milan, a game with so many twists and turns that Xabi Alonso famously compared it to the screenplay of an Alfred Hitchcock film.

“Back then, Liverpool’s inspiration was Steven Gerrard, who dragged his squad off the canvas to help the club win their sixth Champions League, so it was natural that Jordan Henderson, the current captain, took on his predecessor’s role to kick-start this latest European campaign.

“Henderson may never be as prolific in front of goal as Gerrard, but he has always been capable of the spectacular, and his half-volley from 20 yards in the 69th minute altered an evening that had appeared to be going horribly wrong at one point.”

“When these two heavyweights meet in the Champions League, nothing should surprise us.

“However, the rollercoaster at Anfield delivered an exciting and magnificent spectacle, bringing back memories of Istanbul and the 2005 final.

“With the game flowing one way and then the other, it was both surprising and dramatic as Liverpool appeared to be on their way to destroying Milan… Only for their sloppy defending to keep everyone on the edge of their seats until the very last moment.

“Finally, Jordan Henderson’s screamer in the 69th minute winner as the roof flew off the renowned old stadium with a full capacity for settled it.”

