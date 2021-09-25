The National Lottery jackpot will roll over to Wednesday, with a top prize of £5.3 million.

Lotto numbers 31, 13, 56, 36, 15, 32, and the bonus number 53 were the winning numbers.

The draw machine was Arthur, and the set of balls was number 10.

One person received the second largest prize of £1 million, which was for five numbers and the bonus ball.

No one was able to match all five or four numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which had prizes of £350,000 and £13,000, respectively.

35, 27, 2, 7, 9 were the winning Thunderball numbers, and the Thunderball was 7.

After matching five digits, one individual won the top prize of £500,000 and six people won the second-largest reward of £5,000 each.