The National Health Service is testing a cancer blood test that could save thousands of lives each year.

Thousands of individuals will participate in an NHS study for a simple blood test that can detect more than 50 different types of cancer before symptoms arise.

The Galleri test, which is now available in the United States, can detect malignancies that aren’t frequently checked for and determine the exact location of the disease in the body.

Early detection of cancer is critical for rapid treatment, and the test has the potential to save thousands of lives in the UK each year.

It works by detecting chemical changes in pieces of genetic material called cell-free DNA (cfDNA) that escape into the bloodstream from tumors.

Some cancer tumors are known to release DNA into the bloodstream long before a person exhibits symptoms.

The Galleri test does not detect all malignancies and is not intended to replace existing NHS screening programs for breast, cervical, or bowel cancer.

It has been advised in the United States for persons who are at a higher risk of cancer, such as those over the age of 50.

Blood samples will be obtained starting Monday at various mobile testing clinics in retail parks and other community sites as part of the world’s largest NHS trial.

To examine how well the test works in the health service, the NHS plans to recruit 140,000 volunteers in eight districts throughout England.

People of various backgrounds and ethnicities, aged 50 to 77, are receiving letters inviting them to participate.

Participants must not have been diagnosed with cancer in the previous three years and will be asked to give a blood sample at a local mobile clinic. They will then be asked to return after 12 months and again after two years to give further samples.

“This rapid and easy blood test might mark the beginning of a revolution in cancer detection and treatment here and around the world,” NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said. We have the best chance of treating cancer and giving them the best possible chance of survival if we can detect it before signs and symptoms arise.

The NHS has a successful track record of leading the way on improvements in cancer detection and treatment.