The National Diversity Awards have nominated Liverpool trailblazers.

Three Liverpool residents and one Liverpool-based company have been shortlisted for National Diversity Awards 2020.

The awards event will take place on Friday, September 17 at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, and will honor organizations and community heroes that have paved the path for equality, diversity, and inclusion.

The awards were originally set for last year, but were postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Vanessa Boateng, Christian Owens, Sonia Bassey MBE, and the LGBT+ youth program GYRO at YPAS are all hoping to win award show gold.

All of the National Diversity Awards nominees who live, work, or are located in Liverpool are listed below.

MBE Sonia Bassey

The Lifetime Achiever award has been nominated for Sonia Bassey MBE.

Sonia, from Toxteth, is being recognized for her nearly 40-year career in community service and providing creative opportunities for those from underprivileged backgrounds.

The Liverpool native was raised in an activist family who encouraged her to fight for human rights and social justice.

“I was born and raised here,” Sonia told The Washington Newsday. This city has re-invested all of my passion.”

Sonia experienced the Toxteth riots firsthand in 1981 and resolved to take an active role in bringing about positive social change. She established herself as a community artist and director of her own business at the age of 19.

Sonia is currently the director of public sector transformation for Cheshire and Warrington, where she is in charge of transforming services across the county.

In the meanwhile, she serves as the chair of Africa Oyé’s board of trustees. The festival, which takes place every year in Sefton Park, is the UK’s largest celebration of African music and culture, including live music, dance classes, and food and drink vendors.

Sonia is also the chairperson of Mandela8, a Liverpool organization that aims to create conversation-starting artwork and is now working on a Nelson Mandela memorial in Princes Park.

Her most recent endeavor is joining the L8 Matters Community Land Trust as a founding member, an organization dedicated to mobilization and encouragement. “The summary has come to an end.”