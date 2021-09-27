The National Aviary is still looking for an eagle named Kodiak who has gotten away.

The National Aviary’s search for a fugitive Steller’s sea eagle named Kodiak entered its third day today, according to zoo officials. The 4-foot-long brown and white eagle has spent the last 15 years in the National Aviary in Pennsylvania, and authorities at the zoo are eager for him to return home.

Kodiak broke free from his enclosure on Saturday after being “startled,” according to UPI. The bird’s habitat had been “compromised in one section,” according to tweets from the zoo on Sunday.

“What we do know is that Kody’s habitat, like all habitats at the National Aviary, is meticulously constructed with the safety and comfort of our birds as our top concern, and they are checked regularly by our personnel,” National Aviary employees wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The zoo added, “On Saturday morning, the high gauge wire that is in place for Kodiak’s safety had a gap in one region that was not there before—this is extremely unusual.”

Despite the fact that Kodiak has been absent for several days, the zoo stated that eagles are “resilient.”

While our efforts continue, it’s important to remember that eagles are tough birds who don’t feed every day in the wild,” National Aviary tweeted. “Kodiak is in excellent physical and mental health, and this species has adapted to a wide range of meteorological conditions.”

The San Diego Zoo describes the Steller’s sea eagle as “one of the world’s rarest raptors” on their website. The IUCN Red List classifies the species as “vulnerable” because there are only 3,600-3,800 mature individuals left in the wild.

Steller's sea eagles are native to Russia, according to National Geographic, and many migrate to Japan and Korea in the winter. They consume a lot of fish, but they also eat a lot of other things.