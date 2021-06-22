The National Autistic Society has paid a family £70,000 in response to allegations of substandard care.

After allegations that a 54-year-old autistic man in their care was neglected, the National Autistic Society (NAS) apologized and agreed to pay a family £70,000.

Martyn Hussey relocated from Leicestershire to NAS’s Croydon supported living facility in 2015 to be closer to family.

Mr Hussey’s family claimed there was a “systematic failure” by the charity “to provide sufficient care” for the next five years.

Workers at the care home, according to his sister Jules Hussey, failed to supply him with the proper medication, failed to transport him to medical appointments, failed to account for his money, and failed to offer agreed-upon one-on-one support.

Ms Hussey sought counsel from specialised law company SEN Legal before reaching an out-of-court settlement.

“I never thought I’d have to take legal action against a charity,” Ms Hussey added. It contradicts everything I hold dear. I kept expecting that the NAS would follow through on their promises and provide Martin with the assistance and support he needed, deserved, and was willing to pay for. They, on the other hand, were adamant about not engaging.

“When I learned about the NAS placement, my family believed to themselves, ‘Finally, this is it.’ We’ve located a location with the greatest autism assistance service in the UK. We couldn’t have been more off the mark.”

They attempted to ignore, disregard, and minimize the shortcomings in Martin’s care, failures that have had a significant impact on his physical and emotional health, as well as his safety.

Ms Hussey stated that she did not want her brother to be moved from “one bad service to another.” However, they claim that their attempts to cooperate with NAS to enhance the service resulted in family members being “demonized.”

