The Nasa Perseverance rover confirms that the crater on Mars was once a massive lake.

Images from Nasa’s Perseverance rover show that 3.7 billion years ago, Mars’ Jezero crater was a peaceful lake fed by a little river.

The research shows how much water flooded the crater, which is now a barren, wind-eroded depression, and where the rover could look for indications of life.

The photos’ first scientific study also indicates signs of flash floods in the crater.

This deluge was powerful enough to sweep enormous stones from tens of kilometres upstream and deposit them in the lakebed, where they remain today.

The findings were based on pictures of the rocks inside the crater’s western side.

Satellite images had previously revealed that this outcrop resembled river deltas on Earth, where layers of silt are produced in the shape of a fan as a river feeds into a lake.

The latest photos, which were taken from inside the crater, reveal that this outcrop was really a river delta.

The lake was peaceful for much of its existence, according to the study, until a major shift in climate prompted episodic floods near the conclusion of the lake’s history.

A member of the analysis team was Benjamin Weiss, a professor of planetary sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) department of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences.

“You’re literally staring at this magnificent desert scene if you look at these photographs,” he remarked. It’s the most desolate area you’ll ever see.

“Despite the fact that there isn’t a drop of water around, we have proof of a totally different past here.”

“In the history of the planet, something really significant occurred.”

Scientists believe the crater’s sediments may include indications of ancient watery life now that they’ve proved the crater was once a lake habitat.

Perseverance will seek out areas where sediments may be collected and preserved, with the samples eventually being returned to Earth, where scientists will test them for signs of Martian life.

“We now have the potential to explore for fossils,” said team member Tanja Bosak, an associate professor of geobiology at MIT.

