The names of the mother, son, and family friend who died in the Loch Lomond tragedy have been released.

The mother and son who drowned in Loch Lomond, as well as a family friend, have been identified.

According to the Daily Record, Edina Olahova, 29, and her nine-year-old son Rana Haris Ali died near the village of Ardlui in the Scottish Highlands at around 6.40 p.m. on Saturday evening, alongside Muhammad Asim Raza, 41.

A seven-year-old child is currently in intensive care at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children, according to authorities.

Just hours before the tragedy, the two families were spotted enjoying the weather near the loch’s banks.

A family friend notified me of the news on Sunday evening.

He answered, “Certainly, we belong to Allah (SWT), and we will return to Him.”

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Rana Waris Ali’s 9-year-old son Rana Haris Ali, my buddy’s wife Edina Olahova, and our common friend Muhammad Asim Raza have all drowned in Loch Lomond.

“Pray for Muhammad Asim Raza’s child, who is in critical condition.”

Police Scotland issued a statement saying, “Police were notified about 6.40pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021 following reports of persons in the sea near Pulpit Rock, Ardlui.”

“Three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene after a multi-agency operation,” according to the report.

“Formal identification is still being completed, but the family of a 41-year-old man, 29-year-old woman, and 9-year-old son has been alerted.

“A 7-year-old boy was brought to Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children by ambulance, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

“A complete report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Another child drowned in a Lanark river after the tragedy, bringing the total number of deaths to six in the last 24 hours.

Police recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy in the water near Hazelbank on Saturday night.

A large rescue effort was launched, but the child was unable to be rescued.

The toddler is the sixth person to drown in Scottish waters this weekend.

Dean Irvine, 11, drowned on Saturday night near Stonehouse, Lanarkshire, while Connor Markward, 16, drowned on Friday in Loch Lomond.