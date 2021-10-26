The names of the jurors who found Derek Chauvin guilty will be made public after the judge rules that protection is unnecessary.

A judge ordered on Monday that the names of the jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted for the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died last year after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Judge Peter Cahill of Hennepin County signed an order on Monday requiring the names of the 14 jurors and two alternate jurors in the trial to be released by November 1. According to the order, the questionnaires submitted by the 109 people selected for the jury, as well as the jury’s verdict form, would be made public the same day.

Because the trial ended months ago, Cahill stated in an opinion accompanying the decision that he does not feel the jurors still require protection for their safety.

He concluded, “There is simply no objective evidence from which this court can find that making the Chauvin jurors’ identities and juror questionnaires public knowledge at this time, six months after the panel returned its verdicts, poses any external danger to the jurors’ safety.”

Cahill ordered the names of the jurors to be sealed three days after Chauvin’s trial, citing harassment of other trial participants, according to The Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

To suggest the jurors served their community under challenging circumstances is a “understatement,” he stated in his opinion.

“The members of the Chauvin jury owe an extraordinary debt of gratitude to this court, this community, and this state for their dedicated service in this case in the first televised criminal trial in Minnesota history under the immense glare of publicity and the insatiable public interest,” Cahill wrote.

In a letter to the Star Tribune, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he respects the “careful efforts the court has taken up to this point to protect their identities.”

According to the Star Tribune, he stated, “In its ruling today, the court has stuck to its reasonable, original plan of waiting 180 days from the completion of the trial before publishing jurors’ identities, as the state requested.”

According to the Star Tribune, the order came after multiple local and national news organizations filed a motion in August asking him to unseal the names. This is a condensed version of the information.