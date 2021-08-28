The names of the 13 US service members killed in the Kabul attack have been released by defense officials.

The names of the 13 military members killed in an incident near Kabul airport on Thursday were provided by the US Department of Defense.

There are 11 members of the US Marine Corps, one Army soldier, and one Navy sailor among them.

“They died on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan, as a consequence of an enemy strike while aiding non-combatant evacuation operations. The event is being investigated, according to a statement released by the Department of Defense on Saturday that revealed the identities of those slain.

The following service men were killed in the attack:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Officials estimate that at least 170 individuals were killed in the strikes.

While the names of those slain in Afghanistan were not officially disclosed until Saturday, some family members of the victims had begun to publicly identify them.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum’s sister, Roice McCollum, spoke to the Casper Star Tribune on Friday about her brother’s death.

“He had always wanted to be a Marine and carried his rifle around in his diapers and cowboy boots,” she told the newspaper.

“Rylee will always be a hero, not only for the ultimate sacrifice he made for our nation, but also for the positive impact he had on the lives of those around him. She went on to say, “It’s making us stronger, gentler, and teaching us to love more deeply.”

The Daily Beast interviewed Steve Nikoui, the father of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, on Friday.

“He was a huge fan of that [Marine Corps] family. He. This is a condensed version of the information.