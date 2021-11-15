The name of the passenger in the terror attack on Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been confirmed by police.

Russ Jackson, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said a man was picked up from an address on Kensington’s Rutland Avenue at a joint press conference with Merseyside Police.

The passenger is suspected of bringing a homemade device inside the taxi, which exploded outside the hospital’s door.

At Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a cab driver narrowly avoids a car explosion.

“The inquiry into the incident at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital is ongoing,” Mr Jackson said.