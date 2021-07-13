The name of the moth has been modified to avoid a racist slur.

The name of a common moth is being modified to eliminate a racial slur.

In its Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List, the Entomological Society of America has eliminated “gypsy moth” as a recognized common name.

The adjustment coincides with the start of a new ESA program to examine and replace insect common names that may be rude or unsuitable.

Entomologists, scientists in adjacent fields, and the general public are asked to help discover and propose alternative names for insects that propagate negative ethnic or racial stereotypes.

“Common names are used to enhance communication between scientists and the general audiences they serve simpler. In general, the ESA’s list of approved insect common names succeeds in this regard, but names that are offensive to marginalized people work against that goal,” says ESA President Michelle S. Smith, BCE. “That’s why we’re trying to guarantee that all ESA-approved insect common names match our diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines.”

The ESA Governing Board established new criteria for permissible insect common names in March 2021, which prohibit names that reference ethnic or racial groups, as well as names that may incite fear; the policies also discourage geographic allusions, especially for invasive species.