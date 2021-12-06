The name of a British slave trader whose statue was thrown into the harbor will be dropped from a school in the United Kingdom.

Many institutions throughout the world have pledged to change their names in solidarity with minority communities, including a private school in England.

The statement was made on Monday by the governors of Colston’s School, which was founded in 1710 and is named after slave trader Edward Colston. Current and former students, parents, and staff will be able to help rename the school, according to the announcement. The announcement came a year after a Colston statue was rolled into Bristol Harbour during Black Lives Matter rallies.

The school’s governors stated, “What became evident is that the name Colston has become a symbol of the city’s extensive links to slavery and will forever be connected with the enslavement and deaths of African men, women, and children.”

Colston’s School isn’t the only Bristol institution that has changed its name. The Colston’s Girls’ School was renamed Montpelier High School in November of 2020. Montpelier, like Colston’s School, was decided by a vote.

The school’s name will remain the same, but the curriculum will not. The governors stated that they had no plans to “erase the school’s history,” noting that the legacy of Colston and the slave trade will continue to be an important part of history classes.

It’s unknown whether any new names have already been suggested. The name change, however, will take place before the start of the school year next July.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Colston, who was born in 1636 to a wealthy merchant family, rose to prominence in the Royal African Firm, England’s sole official slaving company at the time, and Bristol was at the center of it.

Thousands of Africans were transported across the Atlantic Ocean by the firm, primarily to labor on sugar plantations in the Caribbean and to grow the tobacco crops that were booming in the new colony of Virginia.

Bristol, as an international port, was at the heart of the slave trade and reaped enormous financial rewards—not only from shipbuilders and slavers, but also from investors like Colston, who would purchase a stake in the triangular slave voyage between England, West Africa, and the Caribbean.

Colston was a generous donor to local organizations, which explains why his name appears on so many public structures in the city, including educational institutions.