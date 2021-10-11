The NAACP investigates the dragging of a black paraplegic man from his car after a traffic stop in Ohio.

According to officials, a video of a Black paraplegic man being pulled out of his car by Ohio cops during a traffic check last week has spurred an inquiry.

Clifford Owensby, 39, was stopped and jailed in Dayton on Sept. 30. Body cam video published on Oct. 8 showed him repeatedly telling cops that he couldn’t move his legs when they asked him to get out of the car. When the officers forcibly took Owensby from his vehicle by tugging his arm and hair, he cries for help in the video.

According to the Washington Post, Owensby filed a complaint with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) Dayton Unit, which claimed it would work “hand-in-hand” with his legal counsel.

“To take this paraplegic out of the car by his hair is simply inappropriate, brutal, and reflects poorly on our great city of Dayton, Ohio,” NAACP President Derrick L. Foward told The Post.

When police noticed Owensby exiting a “suspected drug residence,” they stopped him. He had a felony drug and weapon past. The officers then asked Owensby to exit his vehicle for a “free-air sniff,” in which a K-9 sniffs a vehicle for illegal substances by walking around it. Owensby, on the other hand, stated that “Sir, I am unable to exit the vehicle. I’m a paraplegic, and I can’t move “According to USA Today.

When an officer offered to assist him in exiting the vehicle, Owensby stated that he could not exit the vehicle and threatened to sue if they touched him. During the disagreement, Owensby dialed a number and explained his situation to the person on the other end of the line. He further requested that the individual “bring others with cameras.” “You may cooperate and exit the vehicle, or I can drag you out of the vehicle.” An officer told Owensby, “You see your two alternatives here.” Officers grabbed Owensby’s arm, pulled him out of the car, pinned him to the ground, and handcuffed him when he didn’t move. In the video, Owensby can be heard crying, “Help, help!” while he is being detained by cops.

Owensby was later taken to a hospital, evaluated, and discharged, according to Dayton police. The K-9 team also discovered a bag holding $22,450 in cash in Owensby's vehicle, according to police.