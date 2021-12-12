The mystery of the ‘hidden’ community beneath a major tourist attraction.

Carr Mill Dam has long been a favorite spot for hikers and dog walkers.

However, the St Helens beauty spot may have more to it than meets the eye.

Rumours about a possible ‘community under Carr Mill Dam’ have been circulating for years, with some residents even claiming to be able to view the tops of structures during a drought.

‘Trying to stop them fighting,’ a woman assaulted by her own dogsMerseyside’s greatest body of water is regarded to have been a huge man-made consequence of the industrial revolution, with maps from the late 18th century showing the form of Carr Mill Dam.

Major developments on the dam occurred as a result of the increasing railway links between Wigan and St Helens, which ran near to the Carr Mill, according to information from the St Helens Local History and Archives Library.

During the winter months, when the dam would freeze over, the region became a hub for outdoor activities such as fishing and ice skating on homemade skates.

A national sports champion was born as a result of this pioneering move: Jack Hill, of nearby Billinge, became the unofficial skating champion of England, attracting approximately 20,000 people to Carr Mill Dam for a challenge match.

Despite the dam’s long and well-documented history, rumors of a “underwater settlement” persisted, albeit the veracity of these stories has been questioned.

“People believe they can see the steeple of the church springing up in a drought,” a local stated.

“My father was a recovery diver I believe in the 1960s and 1970s when they had the speedboat races [on the dam], the boats would lose their engines if they flipped, it was his job to recover them, he said the only thing down there was an old stone wall and the odd car,” another St Helens resident said.

While some residents tried to deny the presence by recalling the 1976 drought, when the dam allegedly dried away and revealed nothing at the bottom, one stated, “We were told as kids and believed it.”

“The summary comes to an end.”