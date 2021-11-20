The mystery of the Birkenhead UFO-submarine has been solved.

People who grew up in the Merseyside area during the 1980s may remember a UFO-shaped’submarine’ that sat in a Birkenhead Dock for several years.

The boat-like feature, which was shaped like a giant ‘UFO,’ recently sparked curiosity on a community Facebook page, where residents recalled ‘vague memories’ of the boat.

However, while many people remember it fondly, little is known about its history, origin, or purpose.

The Washington Newsday was able to follow the iconic UFO back and confirm it went by the name Aquashel, despite the fact that there is virtually little information on the historical object online.

Tony Gilbert designed the Aquashel, a ‘aquatic dwelling’ whose purpose is unknown.

The futuristic dwelling, which was built following a similar concept and docked in Morpeth Dock, Birkenhead in 1982, received widespread media attention and paved the way for architects and designers all over the world.

In 1968, Finnish architect Matti Suuronen designed the ‘Futuro House Project’ as a “portable” ski chalet that would be “rapid to heat and easy to erect in tough terrain.”

It immediately became an iconic piece of architecture, inspiring many other designers to create similar projects over the years, with Tony’s being a floating Futuro “like alike.”

While there is no solid proof that Tony was inspired by the original Futuro, many have assumed that the Aquashel was inspired by Suuronen based on evidence and information, such as the materials used, overall design, and the fact that the original was mass replicated all over the world in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Aquashel, like Futuro, was built for ease of production and transport, on-site assembly, and was made up of 20 segments, a little difference from Futuro’s 16.

The residence was clearly influenced by the Futuro House, as evidenced by the parallels in formation, design, and general appearance.

The UFO dwelling, according to existing information on the Aquashel, which appeared like a hybrid between a luxury yacht and a flying saucer.