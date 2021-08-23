The mystery of human feet-filled sneakers washing up on beaches is explained by a doctor.

A TikTok video featuring a British doctor describing the years-long mystery surrounding the discovery of sneakers packed with human feet washing up on Pacific Northwest beaches has gone viral.

According to accounts, there have been at least 20 such ghastly discoveries along the Salish Sea’s coastline, which extends from British Columbia, Canada, to Washington, United States, since 2007. Jetty Island in Everett, Washington, provided the most recent report on January 1, 2019.

Many conspiracy theories have surfaced in response to the odd discovery, including the idea of a serial killer with a foot fetish or a mafia dumping dead in the sea. According to Insider, Dr. Karan Raj, who works for the National Health Service in England, has devised a simple explanation based on human anatomy and current footwear design.

“When a human corpse falls to the ocean floor, scavengers are eager to attack,” Raj stated in the film, which has been viewed over 650,000 times. He stated, “These scavengers are slow feeders who prefer to attack the softer parts of the body rather than the tough, nasty bits.”

Raj adds that because the tissues and ligaments around the ankles are the softest areas of the human body, they frequently become separated from the rest of the body.

“When scavengers eat this, the foot will detach from the rest of the body relatively quickly,” he explained.

This aspect of human anatomy, combined with the buoyancy of modern-day sneakers, according to the doctor, causes them to float and finally wash ashore.

According to news outlet Totally The Bomb, which cited a National Geographic story, the “perfect storms” in the Salish Seas made circumstances even better for the shoes to wash up in the area.

Because the Salish Sea is such a big and intricate body of inland water, it acts as a trap, keeping water-bound things inside, according to oceanographer Parker MacCready. The east-west breezes in the vicinity brush these stranded goods even further onto the beach.