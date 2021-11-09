The murderer of a woman discovered in her bath was brought down by her book of lovers.

Cynthia Bolshaw, who lived on Buffs Lane in Heswall, was strangled to death in her own home.

In November 1983, she died in tragic and inexplicable circumstances that stunned the nation.

The 50-year-old Dior beautician was discovered naked and face down in a bath, earning her the moniker “beauty in the bath” murder.

After a dramatic 10-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court, John Taft, a 49-year-old glazing company director, was found guilty of her murder.

We’ve looked back on the terrible case that shook Merseyside almost 40 years after Cynthia’s death.

Cynthia had a nice career at Browns in Chester, was a mother, and was well-liked.

Relatives visiting her cottage on Buffs Lane discovered her lifeless, naked body in the bath on November 9, 1983.

A police officer discovered her red Toyota Corolla abandoned in a field on the northbound carriageway of the A450 Chester High Road.

Cynthia’s sister and brother-in-law had called into the bungalow when the find was made, according to Detective Superintendent Jim Owens.

“They anticipated to see her car in the driveway with the curtains open,” he explained. The car, however, was not there, and there was no response.

“When they got inside, they discovered her dead in the bathtub.”

The Washington Newsday tried to track down the cops who responded to the site that day, but were told that many of them had retired or departed the force.

The next day, house-to-house enquires were carried out in the peaceful suburban region where she lived, sending shockwaves through the community.

“I’m extremely sorry to hear about her,” said neighbor Elizabeth Lawrence at the time. It’s a calamity.” Cynthia’s killer was hunted down in a massive manhunt, with cops working around the clock to solve the case.

The biggest murder investigation in Wirral since the horrible killing of air stewardess Hazel, according to police.