The murder suspect, Sir David Amess, is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey.

The alleged terrorist who fatally stabbed English MP Sir David Amess will appear in court today at the Old Bailey (Friday).

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is accused of assassinating the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery on October 15 in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

He’s also accused of planning terrorist actions between May 1 and September this year.

Ali, who is still in jail, is scheduled to appear in front of Mr Justice Sweeney at the Old Bailey on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

A tentative trial date has been set on March 7 of the following year.

Ali is accused of taking the train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to Belfairs Methodist Church to see Sir David.

During the meeting, he was allegedly observed using his phone before stepping up and repeatedly stabbing Sir David, 69, with a big knife from his pocket.

The experienced MP was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10 p.m., with several stab wounds to the chest listed as the cause of death in a preliminary post-mortem examination report.

Because of its “religious and ideological” reasons, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) claims the murder had a terrorist connection.