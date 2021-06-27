The murder suspect claims that his mother and daughter were still alive when he left their home.

A handyman accused of killing a psychiatrist and her adolescent daughter testified to a jury that both of them were alive when he left their home the night before their bodies were discovered.

On the morning of October 1 last year, police discovered Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and 14-year-old Vian Mangrio at their fire-damaged semi-detached house in Burnley, Lancashire.

The schoolgirl’s severely burned body was discovered in the lounge, and her mother was discovered in the upstairs bedroom, covered in soot and with a fuel canister next to her feet and a fuel cap on the bed.

Shahbaz Khan, 51, is accused of killing Dr. Saman and Miss Mangrio on September 30 after she returned home from school and setting a number of fires on the residence, according to the prosecution.

The doctor was strangled, and the youngster died of hypoxia, according to post-mortem exams.

The married father-of-four testified in his trial at Preston Crown Court on Thursday that he had to break up an argument between the two while he was working at the house that day.

When Miss Mangrio returned from school at 3.25 p.m., he stated he was in the kitchen and heard arguing.

He stated, “I observed Dr Sacharvi yanking her hair and Vian kicking her mother.” “I went in between them and separated them. “Calm down,” I said.”

He claimed he spoke to each of them personally, telling Miss Mangrio, “She is your mother.” Relax and calm down.”

“I told Dr. Sarcharvi, ‘She is your child, striking is not the solution,’” he continued.

Khan said he had no idea what the fight was over, but that the two had fought the day before when he dropped off some tools and noticed writing on the walls as he walked in.

He claimed Dr Sacharvi told him her daughter was responsible for the writing, which included the phrases “Covid 19 house my mother is bad,” “Covid home,” and “Help me,” according to the court.

Miss Mangrio and her mother had been self-isolating for days while they awaited the results of a coronavirus test, which had come back negative.

