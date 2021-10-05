The murder suspect Ahmaud Arbery has asked the court to suppress a photograph of his Confederate flag license plate.

Travis McMichael, one of the individuals accused of pursuing down and fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020, has filed a motion to have a snapshot of his license plate excluded from evidence in his future trial.

The vanity plate is described as depicting an antique Georgia flag that incorporates the Confederate battle flag and has been out of use since 2001. The use of a snapshot of McMichael’s license plate as evidence is “not relevant and prejudicial,” according to his lawyers.

According to court filings, the state requested on October 1 that the court refuse McMichael’s motion, stating that the plates were on the defendant’s truck when Arbery was shot and killed, and thus constitute admissible evidence.

The fact that defendant Travis McMichael knowingly, intentionally, and consciously put a vanity plate to the top of his truck for all to see has nothing to do with the State’s strategic judgment about third-party communications that reveal racial animus, according to the state’s prosecutors.

“Defendant Travis McMichael’s choice, as well as the fact that this vanity plate was on the front of his pick-up truck on Feb. 23, 2020, are essential evidence in this case and can be fully used by the State to establish Travis McMichael’s intent and motive,” the attorneys stated.

The plate also depicts “a representation of the State of Georgia State Flag from 1956 to 2001,” according to the documents. The Confederate flag imagery was removed from the banner in 2001.

On May 7, 2020, Travis McMichael’s father, Gregory McMichael, was charged with murder for the killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man who was running in his Georgia neighborhood at the time of his death.

William Bryan, who was there at the shooting and recorded it on video, was eventually charged with murder as well. The jury selection process for the three men’s trial is set to begin on October 18.

Judge Timothy Walmsley of the Superior Court ruled on October 1 that Arbery’s mental health records could not be introduced as trial evidence. He came to the conclusion that a registered nurse’s “very doubtful diagnosis” of mental illness made during a 2018 visit to a mental health care provider may have unfairly prejudiced Arbery. This is a condensed version of the information.