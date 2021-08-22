The murder of Rhys Jones 14 years later, as an innocent victim of a gun feud, he will be remembered.

Rhys Jones, an 11-year-old boy, was killed by gun-toting thugs in a meaningless gang fight 14 years ago today.

The child was killed as he walked home from football practice in Croxteth, an innocent victim caught in the crossfire between the Strand Gang and the Croxteth Crew.

Rhys was killed by a gunshot from Sean Mercer’s gun as he was leaving the Croxteth Fir Tree pub car park on August 22, 2007, in a tragedy that shocked the nation.

Mercer and his ten accomplices began their cover-up of the heinous crime almost immediately after the innocent boy was murdered.

Rhys would be 25 today and has had many memorable experiences during his adolescence and early adulthood.

His family, including his father Steve, mother Melanie, and brother Owen, will mourn the loss of their cherished son and brother in the same quiet manner that they have always done.

Mercer, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in jail after denying murder but being found guilty by a jury unanimously.

The thug intended to aim at Norris Green Strand Gang member Wayne Brady, but Rhys was tragically caught in the crossfire.

The court heard that when Mercer arrived on his bike at the pub on the day of Rhys’s death, he had a “desire to kill” and even fired again after witnessing an innocent Rhys fall.

When James Yates was 20 years old, he was sentenced to seven years in prison for supplying the Smith & Wesson gun used to shoot Rhys.

He also assisted Sean Mercer in covering his tracks by washing him in gasoline to eliminate evidence.

He was in a thigh-high plaster cast at the time of the killing after crashing a quad bike three months prior.

Yates was sentenced to a fifth year in prison in 2009, after the Court of Appeal agreed with Solicitor-General Vera Baird QC, who had requested a review of Yates's "unduly lenient" sentence.