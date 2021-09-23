The murder of a man is thought to be ‘targeted,’ but there are still unanswered issues.

Detectives investigating the death of a man found in an alleyway believe he was the victim of a deliberate attack.

The victim, known as ‘Jay’ in the community, was discovered by a member of the public on Wednesday afternoon.

A 22-year-old Kirkdale man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder and is still being questioned by investigators.

As the Merseyside Police investigation entered its second day, new details about the case surfaced.

However, there are still unanswered questions about the location of the strike.

The victim, a 30-year-old Liverpool man, was discovered in a Kirkdale alleyway between Harebell and Woodvine Streets, but investigators are investigating whether he was hurt elsewhere before falling there.

The precise time of the incident is likewise unknown.

As a result, detectives are asking anyone who witnessed anything strange in the vicinity on Tuesday or Wednesday morning to contact them.

Officers are especially interested in hearing from cab drivers who were in the vicinity on Wednesday morning.

Despite the fact that the attack appears to have been planned, authorities are claimed to be maintaining a “open mind” about possible motives.

“Although one person is in prison, our investigation is still in its early stages, so we’re particularly anxious to hear from anyone who lives locally and saw or heard anything that may assist, or has heard any information since,” Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty said today.

“We’re trying to figure out when and where the original incident took place, and if the victim made it to where he was later discovered.

“As a result, if you live in these streets or the adjacent area and saw, heard, or caught anything on CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam from Tuesday to Wednesday, please let us know.

“We’re especially interested in hearing from any taxi drivers who were in the area in the early hours of Wednesday and have any dashcam footage.”

The victim has yet to be officially identified, however he has been given the nickname “Jay” by the locals.

