The murder is being blamed on Mom by the father accused of shaking the baby to death.

In 2018, a father accused of shaking and torturing his infant son, which ended in the baby’s death, claimed the child’s mother was to blame for the baby’s death.

According to 7News.com.au, Michael Macrae has denied being responsible for the murder of his son, Nathaniel Macrae.

Nathaniel was 6 weeks old when he was rushed to Narrogin Regional Hospital in October 2017 with serious injuries. The baby, who was being looked after by his father at the time, had brain bleeding, a shattered back and ribs, and bruising all over his body.

The injuries were characterized by doctors as “the worst they’ve ever seen.”

The baby was flown to Perth’s Princess Margaret Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a severe brain injury and placed on life support.

Nathaniel died on September 30, 2019 at his home in Golden Bay. He was 13 months old at the time.

Following Nathaniel’s death, police initiated an inquiry to see if his death was caused by the injuries he allegedly sustained at the hands of his father, who was initially charged with grievous bodily harm but had his charges increased to murder a year later.

Nathaniel’s mother and primary caregiver, Erica Lawrence, testified in court that she gave the infant to Michael on Oct. 7, 2017, so she could go to the hospital for back problems. When Lawrence requested for Nathaniel back, Michael refused since the father claimed he was entitled to spend time with his son.

After becoming pale, limp, and experiencing convulsions, Nathaniel was brought to the hospital 48 hours later.

Prosecutors felt Nathaniel’s illness was caused by Michael shaking him aggressively and abusing him physically.

Michael, on the other hand, has disputed the charges, claiming that he has no knowledge of what happened to his kid or how he was harmed. He also stated that he was not to blame for the injuries.

Michael’s lawyer, Edward Fitzpatrick, testified in court on Tuesday that Lawrence was to blame for Nathaniel’s death. He accused the mother of shaking, dropping, or harming Nathaniel before handing him over to Michael because she was weary, in pain, and irritated. Lawrence has rejected the charges since then.

The trial is still ongoing.