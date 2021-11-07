The much-loved former cinema ‘projected Hollywood to Liverpool’s residents.

One client returned 400 times to see the same film at a popular Liverpool theatre that was recognized for “projecting Hollywood” to the people of Liverpool for decades.

Many will recall their first date, a night out with loved ones, or seeing some of the city’s greatest gigs at The Odeon, which debuted on October 15, 1934 and is located on London Road.

It began life as one of seven UK Paramount Theatres, costing £240,000 to construct and serving as Merseyside’s largest cinema.

The theater had five screens by the 1970s, and a major renovation in 1999 saw the building subdivided further and the number of screens doubled. It used to have a restaurant and an aquarium on the premises.

The London Road Odeon closed on September 30, 2008, and was replaced the next day by the purpose-built Odeon multiplex in Liverpool One – but residents and employees who worked there remember it fondly.

Mike Taylor, from Allerton, worked as a projectionist at the Odeon (previously the Paramount) in London Road, Liverpool, from 1964 to 1968, and was present on the day Beatlemania struck.

Thousands of people lined London Road in anticipation of seeing the band arrive for the northern premiere of A Hard Day’s Night.

“I went for an interview at the Odeon in 1964, and the staff was rehearsing the film A Hard Day’s Night, which was to be the premiere for The Beatles,” Mike, 77, told The Washington Newsday.

“I was given a tour of the facility, including the projection room and more sophisticated technology. “How would you like to stay on for the premiere and check how this new technology works?” the chief projectionist asked, and that’s how I got into the Odeon.” Mike said that projectionists were in charge of not only projecting the films, but also of the heating, lighting, ventilation, and maintenance of all electrical equipment and fixtures.

He stated he enjoyed working in the movie theater when it had "all the Hollywood connections" and while he was looking.