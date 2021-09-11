The much-loved Everton matchday tradition is set to return against Norwich City.

The Blues host Burnley in their next encounter at Goodison Park before bringing Daniel Farke’s side to Goodison Park on September 25th.

Because of the lack of fans in stadiums around the country over the previous two seasons of football, the conventional matchday experience has been drastically altered for those who are still fortunate enough to attend.

At the very least, Goodison will revert to some form of normalcy.

When Norwich City visits Merseyside later this month, the Everton Heritage Society has announced that they will fully reinstate its popular pre-match kiosks at St Luke’s Church.

The organization sold programs outside the venue for the season opener against Southampton, and will do so again for Sean Dyche’s side’s visit to Goodison Park on Monday.

“St Luke’s update: On Monday from 6pm we’ll sell programmes from the lockdown time & for the Burnley match outside the church hall doorway,” Everton Heritage tweeted (cash only please).

“We intend to reopen fully on the day of the Norwich match – further details will be provided later. Thank you for your help.”