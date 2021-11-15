The MTV EMAs honor the LGBT community, and Ed Sheeran takes home the top prize.

At the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest, Ed Sheeran took up two big awards as celebrities came together to honor the LGBT community.

The British singer-songwriter received his best artist trophy from a car trunk before simultaneously winning best song for Bad Habits.

Sheeran had opened the EMAs, which had returned to a live in-person event after last year’s ceremony was held digitally due to the Covid-19 outbreak. He wore a suit splashed with bright, orange, green, and more for the occasion.

Saweetie was the star of the show in Budapest, where she spearheaded the support for the LGBT community.

The rapper claimed that it is “always” the case.