The M&S Christmas Food to Order menu is now available, with collection slots available.

M&S has a lavish Christmas food line that will make your mouth wet, and it’s now ready for you to peruse and choose from.

You may reserve spots right now to avoid being disappointed this Christmas.

You must reserve a collection slot to enjoy a very unique M&S Christmas this year, and it couldn’t be easier.

After finding your nearest M&S, choose either Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, December 22nd, 23rd, or 24th, as M&S guarantees that all food will be fresh until at least Boxing Day.

Then you’ll have half-hour intervals to choose from, and you’ll be able to create your ideal Christmas dinner from there.

Only a £40 deposit is required when placing your order, with the remainder due upon collection.

Act quickly and schedule a space to avoid being disappointed; you may do so here.

There is a large selection of vegan and dairy-free options. There are melt-in-your-mouth chocolate puddings (serves 6, or maybe a little less for those of us with huge appetites), vegan duck croquettes, and a vegan selection box that is only available at Christmas Food to Order.

There are 12 various sorts of turkey to pick from, with prices ranging from £21.60 to £92.62, and there’s something for everyone’s Christmas tastes, whether it’s joints, crowns, or the full turkey.

However, turkey isn’t everyone’s favorite protein, and M&S has you covered if you prefer something different.

You can peruse the whole main course menu here, which includes nut roasts, an astonishing choice of fish alternatives, and fantastic meat options.

Of course, Christmas wouldn’t be complete without a variety of delectable sweets (and cheeses), and there are 15 to select from here.

Act quickly to reserve your Christmas slot.