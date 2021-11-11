The MP for Southport reiterates his push for the town to leave Sefton.

It’s an argument that’s raged for decades, since since Southport councillors agreed in 1974 to form Sefton Council with surrounding towns like Bootle, Crosby, and Formby.

Many politicians have campaigned on the slogan “Southport out of Sefton,” and now the town’s MP, Damien Moore, wants to see it happen.

The latest problem used to indicate that the town would be better served under a different borough has been a cycle lane proposal put forth by Sefton Council.

Mr Moore wrote on his Facebook page, ” “Residents of Southport have flatly rejected Sefton Council’s plans for cycle lanes.

“The pricey plans clearly do not have public support in our town, and I urge Sefton Council’s Labour leadership to accept this reality and announce that the plans will be shelved.

“It would be disgraceful if Labour went forward with the £1.35 million plans despite such a loud and obvious opposition from Southport people.

“It would be a massive waste of taxpayers’ money, and it would simply help to re-enforce the clear opinion that I and the majority of locals hold – that Southport would be much better served if it were moved out of Sefton.”

In truth, the cycling lane scheme is Conservative Party policy.

“Time for another Boundary Commission review,” one woman, who appeared to agree with Mr Moore, remarked on the post.

“Unless you’re hoping to remove Southport from the UK, you’re going to be disappointed,” one person said, “since this is a central government policy.”

Tony Robertson, a former Lib Dem councillor and local blogger, describes Sefton as a “geographically strange region.”

“It is this weird geography that is in many ways the fundamental problem,” he wrote in a blog post.

“We have the coastal resort of Southport on one end and the northern part of the Port of Liverpool at Bootle on the other.”

“Between them are a slew of communities, many of which were once agrarian but are now firmly entrenched in Liverpool’s commuter ring.

“Many people objected to being removed from Lancashire, and their cries can still be heard.”

He also claims that Southport would not have received European status. “The summary has come to an end.”