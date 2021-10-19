The mouthfeel of Starbucks’ latest cherr-ifying Halloween drink was disconcerting to me.

Starbucks releases seasonal material on a regular basis, and I’m usually on board with it.

They recently introduced a Churro Frappuccino that I really liked, so I was excited to see that they were releasing a new Halloween drink.

I certainly hurried to my nearest store to sample the Cherry & Scream Frappuccino when it was released today.

They’ve started to expect my appearance whenever a new drink is out because I’m there so frequently.

This drink is produced with a cream base and sugar-free vanilla syrup (but you can request the sugar version).

This is poured over cherry sauce that is meant to resemble blood and create an interesting effect up the cup’s side.

It reminds me a lot of the strawberry Frappuccino they provide, but there’s one major difference.

There’s a red ‘whipped cream’ topping on top. Rather than cream, as one might expect, this is produced with water and powder.

It’s red in color and strangely gelatinous, as I discovered. The texture reminded me of congealed blood, which I think was the intention, but I found it mildly repulsive.

The ‘cream’ doesn’t truly dissolve, but it also doesn’t hold its shape very well. If I got this again, I’d probably ask for no cream (although there’s a slim possibility I would).

A finger protrudes from the top as well. This is also dairy-free, which I appreciate because I avoid dairy products.

Because soy is included in both the cream and the finger, it’s recommended avoiding if you’re sensitive to it.

The finger tasted like cheap white chocolate to me, and I didn’t care for how red it looked, though I assume that’s the objective.

This drink had a peculiar tactile quality to it, with pieces of cherry sauce that I didn’t like for.

The whipped topping was mushy, which I didn’t care for, and it was just unpleasant overall.

That is what I believe you should look for in a Halloween cocktail, but I’m not sure you should.