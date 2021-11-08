The mother-to-be who sold ecstasy on the steps of St George’s Hall was spared prison.

A judge ruled that being pregnant was not a “get out of jail free” card for an ecstasy dealer expecting a child.

On the steps of St George’s Hall in Liverpool city centre, Rebecca Pomphrett was discovered trafficking MDMA and cannabis.

The 20-year-old, from Toxteth’s Emerson Street, then claimed she was selling the drugs to help pay her costs.

For the past 20 years, Creep with Camera has been photographing women’s skirts.

However, she was spared prison after a court considered the effect incarceration might have on her unborn child.

Officers detained Pomphrett outside Lime Street station at around 3.30pm on October 2 last year, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Michael Stephenson said: “She was carrying a cannabis grinder and cigarette papers.

“Officers approached her and chatted with her. They didn’t have a female officer with them, but when they inquired whether she had any additional medications on her, she said she did.

“She had 32.4g of cannabis, characterized as five quarter ounce transactions, but it appears from the description that it was low-quality stuff… dust and stalks.

“She also had 14 yellow tablets weighing 6.5 grams that tested positive for MDMA and had a street worth of £70 to £140.”

Pomphrett initially declined to answer in an interview, but then acknowledged to having Class A and B medicines with the purpose to sell them.

“She has supplied a more open account in the pre-sentence report, where she effectively states it was A, an opportunity to get out of the house, and B, an opportunity to make some provision towards payment of household obligations,” Mr Stephenson said.

He continued, ” “Her phone had a large amount of dealing messages from the ‘Gas Gang.’

“She had identified a number of locations where she could be met to make a drug buy.”

Because she was selling narcotics to pay household bills, the Crown believed it was a “major role” street dealing case, according to Mr Stephenson.

If the judge decides there was a “major role,” he added, standards suggest a starting sentence of four and a half years in jail, with a range of three and a half to seven years, with a third credit for her early guilty pleas.

In his defense, Ken Heckle stated that it was a “lesser position.” “The summary has come to an end.”