The mother stuffs her newborn into a suitcase and burys her in a shallow grave, but the baby survives.

For packing her newborn baby in a suitcase and burying her in a shallow grave, a lady was arrested and charged with attempted murder. According to investigators, the infant was able to survive the incident.

The incident occurred in South Africa’s Eastern Cape region on Tuesday morning, when neighbors observed the 34-year-old woman, who originates from the settlement of Xolobe and whose identity has not been published, was no longer pregnant. They inquired about the kid, but soon discovered there was no youngster inside the home, according to Sowetan Live.

They called the cops, who interrogated the woman. She acknowledged to giving birth to a baby girl and burying her in the backyard on Monday evening.

“Police proceeded to Xolobe and discovered a grave in the yard,” said Priscilla Naidu, a police spokesperson.

Officers and neighbors began looking for what they thought was a lifeless youngster right away. They discovered the infant wrapped in a blanket in an unmarked tomb.

The child, however, began wailing and moving her hands, much to everyone’s surprise. The child was brought to the hospital right away. She was uninjured, according to the medics.

The mother was also detained and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

“She is currently being guarded by the cops. An attempted murder charge has been filed against her “Naidu went on to say more.

The child’s survival is considered nothing short of a miracle by the villagers.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like it. This is nothing short of a miracle. We have no idea how this occurred “Nkosi Jongisizwe Ngcongolo, the council’s leader, stated.

Her aunts have given her the name “Mangaliso,” which means “great blessing,” despite the fact that the infant has yet to be given an official name.

Last year, a 21-year-old mother was charged with burying her two-week-old infant boy in a shallow grave in the Eastern Cape. The youngster, unfortunately, did not survive. According to reports, the mom was seen carrying her infant boy to a local clinic. The following day, though, the child was not to be found. Her neighbors learned the mom had slain the infant at that point.