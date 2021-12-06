The mother of the Oxford High School shooter praised Trump on gun rights but bemoaned immigrants.

The lives of the parents charged with involuntary manslaughter after their son, Ethan Crumbley, allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday are still being pieced together.

Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan’s mother, has a blog that has exposed her right-wing political views and adoration for former President Donald Trump. Crumbley disparages “illegal aliens” and outlines her support for gun ownership in a 2016 post obtained by MLive that is littered with filthy language. The blog article does not name Crumbley, but her husband, James Crumbley, 45, shared it on Facebook and ascribed it to her.

“Do you realize, Mr. Trump, that they get free tutors and free tablets from our government so that they can succeed?” she wrote, referring to undocumented immigrants’ children. “Why can’t [sic]my son have those things, and don’t we, as hardworking Americans, deserve them as well?” In the article, Crumbley claims that her mother, a teacher, was threatened with murder by undocumented immigrants’ children “for caring about their grades.” She also mentions her son, who was ten years old at the time, and the difficulties he was having in school.

“Thank you for allowing my right to bear arms as a female and a Realtor,” she added. “Allowing me to be safeguarded in the event that I show a home to someone with nefarious intents.” “Thank you, [Donald Trump], for upholding the First Amendment.” Crumbley and her husband were apprehended on Saturday after a manhunt, only days after a shooting at Oxford High School that killed four pupils and injured seven more. Both have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail. Ethan Crumbley is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and twenty other charges in connection with the incident.

On Black Friday, the Crumbleys are accused of buying a rifle for their kid and leaving it in an unsecured drawer. They were also accused of ignoring their son’s unsettling drawings, which school officials had showed them. “The thoughts won’t stop, assist me,” “my life is pointless,” and “the world is dead” were among the phrases drawn in these artworks. The idea that a parent could read those words and know their child has access to a lethal weapon is terrifying. This is a condensed version of the information.