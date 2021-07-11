The mother of the dead spouse believed her son committed suicide as a result of suspected sexual abuse.

A mother killed her husband after learning that he had sexually assaulted her two children, believing that her son had committed suicide as a result of the alleged abuse.

Corinna Smith, 59, killed her husband Michael Baines, 80, by inflicting maximum suffering on him with a mixture of hot water and three bags of sugar, which she poured from a bucket across his body while he was sleeping.

He had 36 percent of his body burned, and he died a month later at Whiston Hospital after multiple procedures and skin grafts.

His wife was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, but the Neston woman’s lawyer claimed that her client should be given a far shorter sentence due to her client’s acute anguish at learning of the prior abuse allegations.

Mary Loram, QC, has tried to persuade a jury that Smith should be found guilty of manslaughter rather than murder because of a loss of control triggered by the startling, still unconfirmed, disclosures on June 14, last year.

After a vacation to Liverpool, her daughter told her about Michael Baines as they were sharing a bottle of wine and reminiscing about their upbringing.

She said Mr Baines had sexually assaulted her and her brother over a long period of time, inciting Smith’s fury and driving her to relate her son’s terrible death in 2007, when he committed suicide, to the alleged abuse.

The mother had always blamed herself for her son’s death when he was in his mid-20s, but Judge Amanda Yip, QC, reminded her as she sat in the dock that she shouldn’t.

According to Ms Loram, the 59-year-old took action after learning that “her spouse of 38 years had sexually assaulted her children and one of her children had gone on to commit suicide in his 20s.”

The homicide at the couple’s Highfield Road house was “based on the sorrow of her daughter” and the “mental process from a realisation such as this from one’s child,” according to the barrister.

Ms Loram claimed that the beginning point of a minimum sentence of 15 years should be far lower, and described how the trial went after Smith’s daughter testified. The summary comes to a close.