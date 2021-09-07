The mother of the cop who was assaulted has been granted time off from her curfew for a vacation in Spain.

Louise Whelan, 31, of Poulton’s Rankin Street, is awaiting punishment for assaulting a custody officer during the first nationwide lockdown.

Her prior offenses include breaking lockdown regulations to go to McDonald’s to “search for fit fellas” and participating in a heinous homophobic attack with her two sisters.

After an altercation on Rankin Street on March 31, last year, Whelan was charged with using threatening or abusive words or behavior likely to cause distress.

Following her arrest, she was charged with two counts of common assault of an emergency worker, one against a police officer and the other against a detention officer at Wirral Custody Suite.

Following an initial denial of the accusations, a trial date was set for today at South Sefton Magistrates Court, with numerous police officers in attendance to testify.

Whelan was released from custody after failing to appear in court yesterday, September 6, on accusations of stealing a £4.99 stool from a B&M store in Bromborough in December, for which she was found guilty in her absence.

Whelan’s conviction yesterday meant she was in violation of a previous suspended sentence she had received for threatening behavior, according to the court.

The mother-of-two had previously avoided prison due to her children, receiving a 15-month suspended sentence after being found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court of screaming homophobic remarks and threatening a man during a horrific altercation in Birkenhead with two sisters, one of whom was holding a hammer.

Whelan was convicted in violation of her suspended sentence in June this year after being discovered shoplifting three times with an accomplice from the ASDA store in Grange Road, Birkenhead on October 24, 2020, before fleeing in her Mercedes.

Due to her children, she also walked free on that occasion. “The summary has come to an end.”