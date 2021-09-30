The mother of six allowed her lover to keep half a kilogram of amphetamine in the house.

Ellis Purcell was storing more than £5,000 of the Class B substance in Alisha Maxwell’s home, Alisha Maxwell knew.

The couple was chastised by a judge for having “a considerable amount of harmful substances in the home of children.”

However, they were both let out of court after the judge stated that a CPS ruling had restricted his hands.

On November 2, 2018, police raided Maxwell’s home in Ince Avenue, Walton, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Maxwell, 33, was present, according to prosecutor Philip Clemo, and Purcell, 28, arrived shortly after.

Officers discovered a huge bag in a freezer holding the majority of the pills, as well as another smaller item nearby.

Mr. Clemo claimed that her bedroom contained two little sachets of amphetamines.

He estimated that the entire amount of amphetamine was roughly 490g, with a street value of up to £5,272.

Maxwell stated she had one package of cocaine in her bedroom, but the rest was amphetamine and all of it was hers.

After being arrested, she gave a basically “no comment” interview before revealing that the narcotics were all amphetamine.

“She stated she didn’t know why she had said some of it was cocaine and that she wasn’t taking amphetamine anymore since she was pregnant,” Mr Clemo added.

“She refused to answer when asked if she had ever used amphetamine.”

Purcell wasn’t questioned until February 2020, when he went to the police station to claim ownership of the drugs.

He stated he was a “very strong user” of amphetamine at the time, but he wasn’t dealing.

“He stated he let Miss Maxwell take the fall because both of them would have been arrested, and he was concerned about what would have happened to the kids in that scenario,” Mr Clemo said.

“He claimed the truth was she knew he was a user, but she had no role in it other than that,” he added.

“He denied that the value was anything close to $5,000. He proposed a sum of £400. The Crown will not accept that.”

Maxwell and Purcell, both of Walton’s Lauriston Road, denied having amphetamine with the purpose to sell it.

