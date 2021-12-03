The mother of an Illinois State University student who was discovered dead in a river believes her son was murdered.

Jelani Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, retained the services of famed attorney Ben Crump to represent the family. The 25-year-old speech pathology graduate student went missing in August 2021, and his body was discovered in September near Peru, Illinois, in the Illinois River. While the coroner in LaSalle County claimed there was no indication of an altercation on Jelani’s body, his mother feels her son was murdered in a hate crime.

“”I know I’m not the only mother who has lost a child, but I don’t see how you can’t stop insisting that the people who have made commitments to protect and serve discover the answers for you,” Bolden Day said at a press conference on Friday. My son went gone, and I know they aren’t magicians.” She cited her own inquiries into her son’s death, such as discovering his car abandoned 60 miles from his university, as evidence that he was murdered, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. She wants more investigators to come in and look into the case.

“I need the FBI to step in and take over because these local jurisdictions have proven us that they don’t care about this, they don’t care about Jelani,” Day added.

During the press conference, Crump and the Reverend Jesse Jackson stood behind Bolden Day. After defending the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and Michael Brown, among others, the lawyer has become a well-known figure in recent years.

Day died of drowning, according to a coroner’s report released in October, but it remained unclear how the 25-year-old got into the Illinois River.

His death is still being investigated, according to authorities.

“Ben feels like Jelani is his brother, and he wants to help uncover more answers, just like I do,” Jackson’s publicist Carmen Bolden Day said in a statement.

