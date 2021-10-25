The mother of a woman who was raped and strangled in a park worried she would never see her children again.

Tadas Trakselis raped the sex worker after strangling her to death and stealing the money he paid her.

The 25-year-old attacked and beat her after he couldn’t get an erection, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“There are dangerous people out there,” he mockingly stated when she awoke and saw him going away.

On August 22, last year, the victim was working on Sheil Road, near Newsham Park in Anfield.

Prosecutor Martine Snowdon said: “She was contacted by the defendant, who inquired about the cost of oral sex. They came to an agreement on a price, he gave her £30, and they went to some bushes in Newsham Park.” Trakselis was given a condom by the woman, who was in her 40s, according to Ms Snowdon, but “he was unable to get an erection.”

The victim described Trakselis as “a little weird,” which made her uncomfortable, which she expressed to him.

Ms. Snowdon expressed her thoughts as follows: “He grabbed her by the throat and forced her to the ground at that point.

“She detailed how she fought back, despite the fact that she knew she shouldn’t.

“She then described passing out, waking up, and the defendant throttling her as she came to.”

He allegedly urged her to “quiet” and then strangled her.

“At that time, she felt she was going to die,” Ms Snowdon recalled, “and she passed out again.”

When the victim turned around, she discovered that her lower garments had been pulled down and her wallet had been emptied.

“There are dangerous individuals out there,” Trakselis warned as she walked away.

The victim, according to Ms. Snowdon, called a male acquaintance and told him she “had the s*** kicked out of her.”

He arrived on the scene, dialed 911, and photographed her injuries, which included grazes and bruises to her neck, chest, mouth, jaw, back, shoulders, hips, pelvis, and genital area.

The injuries on her neck, according to a doctor, were consistent with strangulation, and DNA evidence was found.