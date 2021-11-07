The Mother of a Woman Raped at a Mortuary by a Necrophile Speaks Out.

A mother in the United Kingdom was detained after she hurried to a London police station with a knife to “punish” the necrophile who raped her daughter’s body.

Last Monday, David Fuller, 67, admitted to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate incidents over 35 years ago in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. At addition, he admitted to 44 counts of necrophilia involving women and girls aged 9 to 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.

Azra Kemal, 24, was one of his victims, having died after falling from a bridge in Kent in July 2020. Nevres Kemal, Azra’s 57-year-old mother, was gripped by a terrifying wrath when police informed her that her daughter’s dead body had been raped by a man while she was in the morgue at Tunbridge Wells Hospital.

Nevres, a north London social worker, told the Daily Mail that she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and dashed to the adjacent Colindale police station, where she believed the guy was being held, to “punish” her daughter’s abuser, whom she only knew as Dave.

“I felt compelled to take matters into my own hands – track him down and punish him.” “I’m her mother,” stated Nevres. “I’m 99.99 percent confident if I’d found him, I’d have put that knife straight through his heart since he’d already put a knife through mine.” When she got at the station, though, “all hell broke loose,” she recalled. She was arrested by eight police officers and handcuffed before being taken to a detention cell and held there for 34 hours.

Before family liaison officers stepped in to explain what happened to her kid, Nevres said the officers at the police station “didn’t know what had happened” and felt she required psychiatric help.

“They were kinder to me after they found out what had happened to Azra.” As she took my fingerprints, pictures, and DNA, one officer in the custody area was crying. ‘It’s terrible,’ she added. We can’t believe what we’re hearing. “This is the first time we’ve heard anything like it,” Nevres recalled.

In an interview with Sky News, Nevres also revealed that she was told her only daughter, who died from trauma with a dislocated arm, cracked ribs, and a split pelvis, was raped at least three times, the first attack occurring hours before the mother said goodbye to Azra and the second occurring hours after she left the mortuary.

