The mother of a USPS worker who killed two people says her son was not violent, but was bullied at work.

The mother of a USPS mail carrier who fatally shot a manager and a supervisor at a Memphis, Tennessee, sorting plant before shooting himself stated her son was not a violent guy and was mistreated at work by his superiors.

Tracey Haley spoke to the Associated Press on Thursday about her 28-year-old son, Johntra Haley, who she claims was the shooter who killed two Postal Service coworkers on Tuesday.

“He was a devout Christian.” “It’s simply that the folks at work were bullying him,” she explained. “My son went to that job every day, worked long hours, and comes home worried because they talk to him in whatever way they can.” According to Haley, her son called her and claimed that he was being bullied at work by his employers.

While postal inspectors questioned the man’s sister, Haley spoke to an AP writer at the apartment complex where her son lived. The inspectors did not respond to a request for comment.

She expressed sympathy for the victims’ families and apologized to them.

According to Shri Green, an area vice president with the National Association of Postal Supervisors, customer service manager James Wilson and customer service supervisor Demetria Dortch were killed.

Authorities have revealed very little information regarding the shootings or those who were slain. Multiple demands for comment from postal inspectors have gone unanswered, and the Associated Press has been unable to contact the victims’ families for comment.

Dortch’s friends have praised her on social media, calling her a fantastic supervisor and a nice friend. Wilson’s cousin, postal worker Roxanne Rogers, praised him as “a humble soul, one of the best supervising managers you could ever wish there existed” in local media.

Green told the Associated Press on Wednesday that she didn’t know the reason for the attack, but that “clearly, something was going on in the carrier’s mind.” It was Haley’s second day at the sorting plant, she continued, and this was not his usual task.

“It’s a sign of the times,” Green said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased sick days and the employment of new personnel, all of whom require more training. “The Postal Service as a whole, they work long hours.” This is a condensed version of the information.