The mother of a toddler with a rash on his ankle was told the worst-case scenario.

After his parents discovered an innocent-looking sore on his ankle, a toddler has been fighting cancer for three years.

In August 2018, Sharon Hilton of Southport discovered the rash on her son’s leg after he had an up-and-down temperature for a few weeks.

Along with the rising temperatures, Max, who was only three years old at the time, acquired a reoccurring limp. Sharon and her partner, Michael Tobin, discovered a rash on the toddler’s leg for the third time after experiencing these symptoms.

“He had a temperature off and on for a few of weeks but he was in nursery so we simply figured it was a bug,” the 36-year-old mother of two told The Washington Newsday.

“For the previous month, whenever he had a fever, he also had a limp. We believed he’d injured his head because he was a little boy climbing on things and leaping all over the place.

“The third time he walked with a limp, we observed a small rash on his ankle, nothing serious or alarming, just a few spots and bruising, but we didn’t know what it was.

“We took him to the doctor, and they immediately referred us to Ormskirk Hospital. We mentioned that he had been a little more weary recently and that he had been a little off his eating, but nothing out of the ordinary.

“They sent him to Alder Hey for a bone marrow biopsy after they ran some blood tests and kept him in for a few days from Ormskirk. They noticed some of his blood levels were really low, so they sent him to Alder Hey for a bone marrow biopsy.

“Then he was diagnosed with leukemia a few days later. It was all over in a flash.”

“It was a shock really,” Sharon, who is also the mother to Jamie, 12, told The Washington Newsday. When my child exhibits symptoms, I google it, as I’m sure everyone else does. When I googled it, [leukaemia]came up, but I didn’t think that was it at the time.

“You never stop to think.”

