The mother of a Michigan school shooting suspect praised Trump’s pro-gun stance, saying, “Thank you.”

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of alleged Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, thanked former President Donald Trump for supporting gun rights in the past.

Jennifer’s open letter was released on November 11, 2016, only days after Trump’s election victory.

“As a woman and a Realtor, I appreciate your enabling me to exercise my freedom to bear guns.” Jennifer said in her blog post, which Archive.today stored a record of, “Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with nefarious intentions.” “I appreciate your adherence to that Amendment.” Jennifer also alluded to financial difficulties in her article, stating that she was skipping auto insurance payments in order to hire a tutor for her son.

“My son struggles on a regular basis, and my instructors tell me they despise teaching it but have no choice,” Jennifer stated. “I forego auto insurance to ensure that my son receives a decent education and, hopefully, achieves success in life.” Jennifer is under investigation after her 15-year-old son Ethan opened fire at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon, killing four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.

According to the inquiry, Ethan’s father, James, purchased the 9mm semi-automatic Sig Sauer SP2022 handgun he used during the shooting spree four days before to the shooting. When police officers confiscated the weapon, it still had seven rounds in it.

Two teachers had reported Ethan’s troubling behavior the day before the shooting, according to investigators. Teachers held two meetings with him as a result of his behavior, one of which Jennifer and James attended.

It is still unknown what prompted Ethan to embark on a shooting spree. Ethan’s parents, according to investigators, instructed him not to speak to authorities after his detention. Some of the suspect’s classmates, on the other hand, told the Detroit Free Press that he was bullied.

Since then, police have raided the family’s house and seized many long weapons. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor for Oakland County, is currently debating whether or not to charge both parents.