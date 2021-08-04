The mother of a kid who was slain at a house party is concerned for the safety of other families.

The mother of a slain gay adolescent fears that another family would suffer the same anguish as hers.

While sleeping, Michael Causer was punched and kicked, and his bloodied body was hauled outside and discarded in the street.

During the tragic assault at a home party in Biglands Road, Huyton in 2008, he was repeatedly assaulted with a hardcover book thrown at his head.

After a “huge disturbance,” a stranger discovered a man lying in his own blood.

Following a â€ prolonged and brutalâ€TM attack, he suffered many facial fractures and brain edema, according to prosecutors.

The half-sleeping and naked teen was allegedly insulted with homophobic comments by those present.

On the pretext that he had been attacked by strangers, Michael was dragged from the house and thrown outside in the street, bleeding profusely from his nose and mouth.

Michael died after being severely battered to the point that a blood clot formed on his brain. He was only a few weeks away from turning 19.

A judge at Liverpool Crown Court concluded that while James O’Connor acknowledged to killing Michael Causer, he was not motivated by homophobia in the “brutal attack.”

Michael’s mother, Marie, claimed in a 2017 interview with The Washington Newsday that she believes there is still a problem with homophobia on Merseyside and in society as a general.

She expressed her concerns for other families following recent homophobic attacks to a Radio City reporter yesterday.

“I just think of the parents of the young people,” she remarked. Will they be forced to sit, like we did with Michael? Are they going to go through what we went through with Michael?”

When asked if she believed history was repeating itself, she replied, “It’s simply so simple, that little smack on the head – the kick to the face, to the head.”

“I’m proud to have been Michael’s mother,” she continued. I’m still proud of him, and hate has no place in my life. It will not be tolerated.”

Hundreds of people marched through Liverpool in June this year in a show of defiance following a string of recent brutal attacks on LGBTQ+ individuals.