The mother of a grieving daughter wants everyone to see the video of her daughter being assaulted.

Grieving mum wants everyone to see video of her daughter being attacked. Semina Halliwell was just 12 when she died.

A distraught mother wants the world to see this terrifying footage of her 12-year-old daughter being bullied.

Semina Halliwell died on June 12, after spending four nights in hospital.

Her mum, Rachel Halliwell, said she had reported being raped and then bullied online about her horrific ordeal.

The link to the video is under the picture in this article.

Semina was “traumatized” after being seduced and raped, Rachel previously told the ECHO.

Merseyside Police reported that a 12-year-old girl was raped on February 25 at a residence in Southport.

Rachel said: “After having her innocence taken, Semina was bullied online on a daily basis. She couldn’t take it any more.”

She has today shared footage of Semina being attacked on two separate occasions.

Rachel says she believes the incidents took place in parks near to their home in Southport, and happened around a month after the alleged rape.

The videos appear to show Semina being hit, kicked, and dragged to the floor.

You can watch the video here:

Rachel said she wants people to see the footage, saying: “I want the whole country to see what my daughter went through.

“I will not stop until I get justice for my baby.”

Rachel says even after her death, Semina continues to receive abuse.

Horrific screenshots seen by the Newspaper appear to show people making fun of Semina’s death, and even threatening to “trash” her grave, on Snapchat.

Semina’s tragic case was raised at a parliamentary committee on June 23, when Labour MP Apsana Begum asked Education Secretary Gavin Williamson what more can be done to help protect children from sexual harassment and abuse.

“I wanted to bring attention to the situation of Semina, a 12-year-old girl who revealed she had been raped and committed suicide last week,” Ms Begum added.

Merseyside Police are looking into a rape report as well as a “number of claims linked to the same alleged victim received before and after her untimely death,” according to the force.

“A report was received on March 23 that a 12-year-old girl had been raped on February 25 at a home in Southport,” a spokeswoman said. An investigation was initiated, and a minor volunteered to be interviewed at a police station.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing into this allegation and other matters relating to the same alleged victim, and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Semina’s funeral will take place on July 23.

Rachel says anyone who knew and loved Semina is invited, to “celebrate her short life”.