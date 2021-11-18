The mother of a girl who “took her own life” only wants “her baby back.”

On what would have been her thirteenth birthday, the mother of a “lovely and pure” 12-year-old girl who died has offered a touching homage to her daughter.

Semina Halliwell passed away on June 12th, following four nights in the hospital.

Rachel Halliwell, her mother, alleges her daughter committed suicide.

A police investigation is still underway, and the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Semina would have turned thirteen today (Thursday, November 18).

“I feel empty, devastated, and afraid ahead of what would have been her birthday, without her,” Rachel told The Washington Newsday.

“There is a void in my life that will never be filled, made all the more painful by the awful circumstances surrounding her death.

“She was a pure, innocent young lady with her entire life ahead of her, and she is no longer here.”

“My heart is in a million pieces, and all I want is my kid back.”

In honor of Semina’s brief life, a garden will open this morning (Thursday) at her former primary school, St Patrick’s Primary in Southport.

The ceremony is closed to the public and will be attended by students, faculty, and Semina’s family.

Father John Heneghan, the parish priest, will bless the area, which will be a place where youngsters may discover “peace and fellowship,” as well as assist one another when they are distressed.

“We remember Semina with great love and are praying for her mother and loved ones with tremendous compassion,” Fr Heneghan said on behalf of St Patrick’s.

Semina’s mother, Rachel, described her daughter as a “beautiful, humorous, and generous kid.”

“She was distinctive from her name to her appearance; she will always be a gorgeous 12-year-old child who stood out from the crowd,” she concluded.

Anyone wishing to pay respect to Semina is invited to light candles at 6 p.m. today on Southport Promenade (Thursday).