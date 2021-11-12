The mother of a COVID-dead baby has no regrets about not getting vaccinated.

Unvaccinated British mother whose daughter died after contracting COVID-19 says she has no regrets about not getting vaccinated.

Ivy-Rose Court, who was delivered prematurely at 26 weeks, died on October 22, just days after mother of three Katie Leeming, 22, tested positive for COVID-19.

After hearing “horror stories about women suffering miscarriages,” Leeming, a bakery assistant from Blackpool, Lancashire, decided not to get vaccinated. She claimed that the accounts worried her and that she didn’t want to “take a chance.” “One lady stated she got the vaccine and her baby died a week later,” Leeming told the Daily Mail. “Of course, there could have been other factors at play, and the vaccine may not have been the cause, but it worried me and turned me off.” When Leeming “didn’t feel the baby move at all,” she sought medical help, she added. “It was there that they stated the baby’s heart rate wasn’t right, and they had to deliver her right away,” the 22-year-old remembered.

Ivy-Rose was born in Blackpool Victoria Hospital via emergency cesarean.

“I’d already had two premature babies, so I knew what to anticipate and what the risks were.” But, knowing how my other children had fared, I tried to be as upbeat as possible. She didn’t start deteriorating until five days later, when she contracted COVID.

On October 21, Ivy-Rose “began going down swiftly,” according to Leeming. Her kid also suffered from lung hemorrhage and a brain hemorrhage as a result of being born prematurely.

“They told us to go in and be with her because they didn’t think she’d make it through the night,” says the narrator.

She was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital neonatal unit weighing only 2lb 30z, and her heart rate and oxygen levels decreased further worse shortly after.

In the early hours of October 22, Leeming and her family decided to turn off life support, she said.

“By 11 p.m., they said there had been too much harm done and that the best thing to do would be to let her go,” she explained. “However, they allowed us to hold her and be with her for a few hours.”

“Every hour is unique… This is a condensed version of the information.