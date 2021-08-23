The mother of a boy slain in a hit-and-run said she felt his heart cease beating.

On April 26, this year, Jack Jones was cycling in Upton when he was killed by Leo Meek, who was speeding up to 55 mph down a 30 mph residential street.

After Jack was thrown into the air and died as a result of his injuries, the 22-year-old didn’t even slow down.

Driver who fled the scene of a crash after murdering a 15-year-old child has been sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Instead, Meek parked his car two miles away and took a taxi home before retiring for the night, while locals attempted to save Jack’s life.

Jack had spent the afternoon in his back garden with his friends before watching a movie with his younger brother, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

He went to his aunt’s house and was hit by Meek, who was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan, while cycling north on Manor Drive at around 9.40 p.m.

Moments before he was struck, a private hire motorist passed Jack on the opposite side of the road and “heard a crash” before witnessing him hurled into the air.

Marjorie Jones, Jack’s distraught mother, said she learned of the crash when she received a Facebook alert on her phone. She was unable to contact Jack and went to the crash scene “just in case.”

Prosecutor Peter Hussey heard heartbreaking victim impact statements from Jack’s mother and uncle in court.

“We as parents had to make decisions no parent should make,” Marjorie said.

She described the choice to turn off his life support machine as “heartbreaking.”

“I questioned the nurse if he would know what we were going to do, and the nurse told me he wouldn’t,” Marjorie explained.

“I had my hand on his chest, feeling his heart beat, and for the last time, I felt his heart stop.”

Jack was “surrounded by family,” she claimed.

Marjorie claimed her son intended to be a mechanical engineer and that he “had his whole life ahead of him,” but that “all our goals and aspirations for Jack have suddenly vanished.”

“His life was gone in a split minute for reasons we don’t understand,” she explained.

It was, according to the mother. “The summary has come to an end.”