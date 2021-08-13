The mother of a 4-year-old child was killed after the child urinated in front of a neighbor’s house.

A lady in India was allegedly slain simply because her 4-year-old child urinated in front of her neighbor’s house, according to reports.

Savitri Rana, a 33-year-old New Delhi resident, has been identified as the victim. According to NDTV, the mother was slashed multiple times with a razor by a minor who lived in the residence.

A few days ago, the toddler urinated in front of the 17-year-residence, old’s resulting in a fight between the two families. Other locals, including some businesses, intervened to stop the brawl, and the wife was told not to let her son urinate in front of anyone’s house.

The situation was assumed to have settled at that point.

The 17-year-old accused, on the other hand, assaulted the woman with a razor on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, the woman received major injuries that resulted in her death. The victim ran a clinic close to the accused’s residence.

“A juvenile was captured during the investigation. Both the accused and the victim live in the same neighborhood. According to the Wire, “an altercation had taken place between them over trifling issues,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

“The lady was attacked while her son was playing outside the clinic and her husband was out. The child has also been involved in criminal instances in the past,” Tayal was reported in The Times of India as adding.

The accused has been arrested, and the matter is being investigated. The charges brought against the adolescent have not been made public.

A 35-year-old man from the Indian state of Chhattisgarh was sentenced to prison last month after beheading his elderly neighbor and parading with the victim’s severed head for kilometres. The accused and the victim had a lot of fights because he thought the latter was practicing witchcraft. Madhav Gond was named as the suspect. During his interrogation, Gond told the police that his neighbor Karan Singh used to purposely harm his crops by releasing cattle into his land. Gond also told the police that Singh utilized witchcraft to ruin his family’s health at the time. Gond hacked his neighbor to death with an ax in a fit of passion.