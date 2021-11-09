The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was murdered by a dog while out playing has named him.

Jack Lis, a 10-year-old kid who was died after being mauled by a dog, has been identified.

He died at a home in Pentwyn, Caerphilly, Wales, as neighbors reportedly struggled to keep the dog under control.

Emma Whitfield, his mother, has sent a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, confirming the ‘tragic’ news.

“With such heartbreak and before close friends and family see his name in the news, I have to say our lovely child Jack was taken so terribly yesterday,” she said on Facebook.

“It wasn’t our dog, and it didn’t happen at our house.” He was out to have a good time.

“Our darling sweet boy, we adore you.”

According to Wales Online, he died at the scene when police and paramedics arrived at around 3.55 p.m. on Monday, November 8.

Officers with weapons destroyed the dog, and no other animals were involved in the incident.

Flowers and tributes to Jack have been left at the crime scene.

“My condolences and thoughts are with Jack’s family, friends, school friends, and everyone affected by this within the community,” Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough stated.

“We can confirm that the attack took place inside another property on an adjacent street, not at Jack’s family’s home.”

“At this time, officers are continuing their investigations and will stay on the scene as the investigation progresses.”

“A large presence of officers will be present in this area of Caerphilly as our investigations continue.” Please don’t get too worked up.” This morning, a substantial police presence remained around the residence, with many properties blocked off and officials controlling access to the scene.