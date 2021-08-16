The mother is accused of decapitating her 35-day-old baby and hiding the infant’s torso inside the bathroom.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested in India for reportedly decapitating her 35-day-old baby, who was born eight months prematurely.

The infant’s severed head was allegedly buried in a forest, while the torso was allegedly hidden in a pot inside the washroom. According to the Press Trust of India, the tragic occurrence occurred last week in the state of West Bengal.

The woman was arrested from her father’s house in a village under the Haringhata police station, according to the authorities.

The anonymous suspect allegedly decapitated the youngster with a sharp blade, then dumped the severed head in a forested area near the residence and put the girl’s corpse in a pot inside the lavatory.

The accused’s mother went to her daughter’s room on the day of the incident to check on her, but she was not there.

According to Jagran [Google Translate], the mom discovered her daughter in the room with her hands saturated with blood, after which she reported the event to the police.

The accused’s mother, who has not been recognized, said her daughter had a neurological illness. She was married to a farmer and had an 11-year-old son with him.

The woman had been staying with her father since her return two days ago from a hospital in Kolkata, the state capital.

The woman had been hospitalized to a nursing home in Kolkata, where she delivered the girl prematurely due to problems in her pregnancy, according to village residents. After that, the woman was transported to a state-run institution, where she and her kid were treated for a month. The two were released on Wednesday of last week.

According to the authorities, an inquiry has been initiated and the case is being investigated from all perspectives. The motive for the murder has yet to be determined.

The body of a 14-day-old baby girl was discovered thrown in a private hospital’s water sump last week in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The baby’s mother was accused of killing the infant when they were receiving treatment at a hospital, according to the authorities. Local police were investigating the motive for the death at the time, according to media sources.